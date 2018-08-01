The team behind the distribution of Jensen woodchippers in the UK are delighted to launch a new website today dedicated to showcasing the huge range of chippers available to industry professionals across the country.

With a simple to navigate structure, the new website enables users to view details on all the Jensen machines available to the UK market in towable, tracked or PTO configurations, ranging from sub-750kg towable 6" chippers right through to powerful 12" models on hydraulically adjustable tracks. Visitors can also find out more about Jensen's ability to custom build chippers to individual specification featuring cranes, conveyor belts, chip storage containers and much more.

Not only that, booking a free, on-site demonstration has been made easy with an online form available on every page which sends your request straight through to the Jensen UK team for a quick response. Alternatively, for those who prefer to talk on the phone, you can call and speak to a Jensen representative right here in the UK with contact numbers available for the team.

For those seeking to contact their nearest Jensen dealer, the 'Find a Dealer' page provides addresses, telephone and email details for each of the current Jensen dealers, a list which will continue to grow with new dealers sought to increase support and sales coverage for customers in new areas.

Bill Johnston, Business Manager for Jensen UK is thrilled with the new digital presence, commenting: "This new website is hugely exciting, creating a really useful resource for both Jensen chipper users and for our dedicated dealers. The website is easy to navigate and contains a great deal of useful information, which can only help to promote this premium brand."

"As the brand continues to grow throughout the UK we shall ensure the website develops at the same speed. 2018 continues to be a great year for Jensen!"

Cees De Kock, Export Area Sales Manager for Jensen in Germany added, "Jensen's portfolio of machines is very extensive, and a good website is very important to share information on all of the options available to customers. This new Jensen UK website demonstrates just that, and we are sure it will be very useful for customers in the UK seeking to learn more about the wide range of chippers we can provide."

Established in northern Germany in 1884 by Peter Jensen, Jensen machines were the very first woodchippers in the world, specially developed for local authorities to maintain the public spaces around his hometown of Maasbull.

In the 130 years since their initial development, Jensen woodchippers have spread across the world, and in 2017 management of the UK distributorship was given to T H WHITE Machinery Imports Ltd.

The Jensen brand in the UK has seen great success over the past year under T H WHITE Machinery Imports stewardship and the development of a new UK-based website will support the business' focus on further increasing visibility within the UK market along with helping existing Jensen owners to find and contact their local dealer for sales and service support.

Visit the website at www.jensenchippers.co.uk