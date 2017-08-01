Bernhard and Company is inviting ten BIGGA members on to the trip of a lifetime, to visit the Golf Industry Show in San Antonio, Texas.

Taking place from 3-8 February 2018, the BIGGA Delegation will be given access to the United States' largest education conference, will get to meet industry experts and will enjoy field trips to top US courses, building a network of global contacts.

Paul Brown, course manager at Ham Manor, joined the BIGGA delegation to San Diego this year and said: "For those that think they don't stand a chance of being chosen, I say give it a go. What have you got to lose? You won't regret it as the BIGGA Bernhard delegation was unforgettable, unbelievable and truly inspirational."

To attend this unique event head to www.bernhard.co.uk/bigga2018 and complete the online application form by 18 September 2017.

To be eligible to apply you simply have to be a full BIGGA member.

Candidates will be invited for interview with BIGGA and Bernhard in November and the 10 successful applicants will be announced in the December issue of Greenkeeper International.

Each delegate will receive return flights to San Antonio, hotel accommodation and transfers for the duration of the event, an entry ticket to GIS 2018, two days of seminars at the GCSAA educational conference and a guided tour of a top US course. All courtesy of Bernhard and Company.

Focused on education and professional development, this is an ideal opportunity to expand your knowledge base, share best practice and build your network of industry contacts.

You can also earn CPD credits by attending. Contact your BIGGA regional administrator for more details.

Apply now at www.bernhard.co.uk/bigga2018