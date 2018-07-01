Sports covered are bowls, cricket, rugby, football, golf and tennis. ​



As the heat and dry spells continue, knowing the difference between a healthy, stressed, dormant or dead plant can be the key to maintaining playability.

Knowing how to properly manually irrigate, use wetting agents correctly and introduction of biostimulants can all play a part in ensuring moisture levels remain safe.

This will all be doubly important to every surface manager, as annual meadow grass and mosses lie in wait, ready to show their dominance in such conditions.

Our diaries are here to offer some guidance on the work required during the coming month. They are not set in stone, and local conditions will determine the work schedule.

Don't forget, you can also use our Pitchcare Forum, where members can ask for and offer advice on the whole range of sports turf surfaces issues.

