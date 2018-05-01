Kidderminster Cricket Club's top groundsman has been presented with his hat-trick trophy for producing the best ground in the Birmingham and District Premier League for the third year running.

Making the presentation to Chris Longmore in front of captain Neil Pinner and the rest of the team, Birmingham and District Premier league president Robin Viner said: "Chris is so consistent and Kidderminster is very lucky to have a groundsman with such knowledge and dedication."

Mr Longmore, who has been associated with the Chester Road outfit for 58 years, said he was "delighted" to the win the award again.

He added: "There is hardly a day without cricket at Kidderminster this season and, as always, to make that work requires an awful lot of time as well as investment."

Mr Longmore's hard work was acknowledged by the club, which presented him the Denis Jones Award for outstanding contribution behind the scenes in 2017 at the annual presentation last autumn.

The league's umpires also marked the club's 1st XI team fifth in the Fair Play table for 2017.

You can read the original article from The Shuttle HERE