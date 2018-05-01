TYM Tractors has welcomed KJ Stoneman & Co Ltd in Devon to its dealer network, and in doing so continues its healthy network expansion of 2017 into 2018.

The appointment extends TYM's coverage in mid and north Devon and provides the family-run agricultural dealer's customer base of landscape and amenity customers, such as private estates, small holdings and farms, with a comprehensive compact tractor range.

Commenting on the latest dealer to join the TYM network, Scott Turner, southern regional sales manager at Reesink Turfcare, says: "KJ Stoneman was looking for a tractor range suitable for its customers' needs and TYM fit the criteria. Not only does the partnership see our plans realised in continuing to grow the dealer network, but it also fulfils KJ Stoneham's plan to offer the choice of a reliable tractor to its customers."

Jason Heard, owner of KJ Stoneman, which boasts 71 years in the business, says: "A TYM tractor takes everything in its stride. Fitted with world leading Perkins and Mitsubishi power units and incorporating the highest build quality, TYM provides quality and value for money in one unbeatable package. Plus, its performance matches its appearance, both of which will be very appealing to our customers."

Reesink Turfcare introduced the TYM brand to the UK almost seven years ago and it's been very well received by the market in the time since. Scott says: "Brand development has been progressive and the dealer network across the country is increasing as TYM is recognised for the quality, reliability and versatility it offers. We are delighted to welcome K J Stoneman to the ever growing TYM dealer network and look forward to working with them."

