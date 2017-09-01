Kubota has further strengthened its extensive UK dealer network with the appointment of Hunts Engineering Ltd as a Kubota tractor and groundcare machinery dealer for Shipston On Stour, as well as covering Coventry, Evesham and Stratford.

Hunts Engineering Ltd will initially stock Kubota's GR1600 II and GR1600ID range of ride-on mowers ready for the start of the grass cutting season, as well as an RTV X900 utility vehicle and compact tractors. Although the working relationship is still very much in its infancy, there is a great confidence that this new dealer partnership will grow the Kubota market share of all groundcare products across the region.

Peter Hunt, Managing Director at Hunts Engineering Ltd, started out as an agricultural engineer before establishing the business with Julie Hunt in 2007. Having been an agricultural engineer for so long, Hunts Engineering Ltd boasts a purpose built workshop with a team of engineers to ensure that servicing and parts are at the heart of the company.

Peter commented: "We are very excited to be working in partnership with such a prestigious company as Kubota. In addition to the great machines they manufacture, it was their commitment to aftersales care that we were really impressed with.

"Service and aftersales care is a big focal point for us and has been the driving force behind the success of our business. It's great to be working with a company that shares these same values and I'm looking forward to what the future has in store."

Adrian Langmead, Groundcare Business Development Manager, added: "Our dealer network is the lifeblood of our business and we are thrilled to be working alongside Hunts Engineering Ltd who share the same passion for excellent customer service as we do. I'm sure this is the beginning of what will become a very fruitful working relationship."

For more information on Kubota and its service solutions for the groundcare and agriculture sectors visit www.kubota.co.uk or call 01844 268000.