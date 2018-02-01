Kubota UK has announced it is extending its elite sponsorship of Aviva Premiership club Northampton Saints until 2020.



The manufacturer joined forces with Saints back in 2015, the company's first ever sponsorship with a top flight sports team. Based on the success of the partnership, Kubota says it is looking forward to continuing its support for the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons.

Dave Roberts, Kubota UK's Managing Director, said, "Signing a new deal with Northampton Saints was an easy decision for us. Over the past 3 years that we have been involved with the club, it has proved itself to be an outstanding partner, delivering fantastic exposure for our brand, a high quality match day experience and, of course, a great way to showcase our products. Partnering with Saints aligns perfectly with our drive for excellence, and the desire to lead our respective fields. We're delighted to be continuing to build on that over the next few years."

As part of the deal, Kubota provides some of its groundcare solutions to help the Franklin's Gardens Ground Staff maintain its pitches to the highest standards in the Aviva Premiership.

Mark Darbon, Saints CEO, is thrilled to see the relationship between the two organisations blossom. He commented, "This is a partnership in the truest sense of the word. Kubota UK has been a great asset to the club in recent years and we are delighted to have extended our partnership with them.

"At Saints, we set out to have the highest standards in every area of our organisation. This includes how we maintain our stadium pitch - one of only three natural grass pitches in the league - as well as our training facilities. Having the highest quality training and playing surfaces is vital in allowing the team to perform.

"By continuing our work with Kubota, we are helping build the best platform to realise our ambitions, and we are looking forward to working closely with the machinery manufacturer over the next two years."

The elite sponsorship package also means Kubota receive a suite of commercial rights, from prime brand positioning on the back of the Saints playing shorts for all matches, to the Kubota logo featuring prominently in the stadium including on the big screen, on the perimeter advertising boards around the ground and in the matchday programme and matchday tickets. The sponsorship also includes corporate hospitality and player appearances for Kubota events.

Karen Tipping, Kubota UK's Marketing Manager, concluded: "Rugby union has a really strong appeal with our dealer and end-user customers. As Saints are one of the leading professional rugby clubs in Europe, our sponsorship gives us the opportunity to extend the reach of the Kubota brand as well as further strengthen our relationships with our dealer and end-user customers."