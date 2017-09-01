One of the UK's leading manufacturers of groundcare equipment, Kubota UK, continues to make a significant impact in the residential market with the launch of its new zero turn ride-on mower, extending its well established domestic range.

The Z122R is Kubota's new zero turn ride-on mower designed for the domestic market, utilising the proven technology, quality and performance that professionals have come to expect in Kubota products.

Specifically designed to complete 360° turns on the spot, the Z122R offers homeowners unlimited flexibility and manoeuvrability around tight obstacles and complex landscapes, whilst the 42" cutting deck covers large surface areas quickly and efficiently.

Adrian Langmead, Groundcare Business Development Manager for Kubota UK, said: "Following the fantastic response of our residential GR1600 Series ride-on mowers, we wanted to offer consumers a wider range of machinery that enables them to achieve a first-class finish with ease. The Z122R reflects our continued commitment to developing and manufacturing high-quality machinery for both commercial and residential users."

Ergonomically designed with a gardener's comfort in mind, the Z122R features a high-backed cushion seat and extra legroom for maximum comfort, whilst the two levers for steering and acceleration are simple and convenient to use.

The Z122R retails at £3450(+VAT) and comes with a 4-year/300-hour warranty.

For more information on Kubota and to find your nearest groundcare dealer, visit www.kubota.co.uk or call 01844 268000.