Martin Sampson, one of Grounds Training's Senior Instructors, is now qualified to deliver Lantra Awards Safe Use and Safe Application of Pesticides courses.

These courses are approved by the HSE, as are the better known NPTC/City & Guilds versions, and are available to be delivered on site to groups of three or more in Central and Southern England.

Training on application by Hand Held equipment - Knapsack Sprayers, Pesticide Plugs for use in Tree Stumps, and Stem Injection Equipment for the Control of Invasive Species such as Japanese Knotweed can all be provided.

Visit the Lantra Awards website https://www.lantra.co.uk/ and follow the Courses Search for outlines of the training.

For further information or a quote, email chris@pitchare.com