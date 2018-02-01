Oaklands College, with the BIGGA London Section, recently held what they believe to be the largest section education event in the UK. The annual Greenkeeping Seminar took place at Oaklands College and a record 186 people attended the seminar.

The speakers were:

Dr. David Greenshields - Amenity Business Manager; Barenbrug UK. Who spoke on new developments in grasses for the golf course and the key to getting the best result from over-seeding practices

James Bledge - Golf Course Manager - Royal Cinque Ports. James spoke about his work at Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club - his use of Rescue on fairways, tees and approaches as well as maintenance practices on one of England's top 15 courses.

Allan Patterson - Director of Golf Courses & Estates - Trump Turnberry. Allan spoke about the resort renovation, including the work done to the Ailsa course, host of four Open Championships.

Dr Kate Entwistle - The Turf Disease Centre. Kate spoke on the subject of turf grass diseases (new and old) as well as the future with reducing availability of chemical controls.

Feedback from those who attended was very complimentary and the whole 186 were fed a cooked lunch in under 25 minutes by the college refectory.

Oaklands College Student Greenkeeper of the year.

During the London Section Seminar, the Oaklands College Student Greenkeeping of the year award was presented to Thomas Boyle of Foxhills Golf Club & Resort. Thomas (on right with trophy) was presented with the Ryder Cup (for his commitment and high level of motivation with regard to his studies) by histutor Rob Dowling.

The Trophy was given to the college in the 1920's by Samuel Ryder of the famous Ryder Cup which makes it a great connection for this award.