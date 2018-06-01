All entries and nominations for the Amenity Forum 2018 Sprayer Operator of the Year Awards need to be submitted by 30th June. The awards seek to recognise the high levels of professionalism and standards in the sector and were established to further promote high standards of operation standards by sharing and disseminating the best practice employed by these individuals.

Sponsored by Sponsored by ICL and Syngenta, and supported by BASIS, the awards invite entries in three categories:

Sports turf - Using a knapsack/boom sprayer

Landscape and Industrial - Using a vehicle sprayer

Landscape and Industrial - Using a knapsack sprayer

The three category finalists will be invited to the Amenity Forum Conference in October, where the three category winners will be announced. Each category winner will receive a framed certificate and a trophy from the sponsors, and thanks to support from BASIS Registration, they will also be offered a place on the BASIS Foundation Award in Amenity Horticulture, along with the examination fee.

The overall winner will be announced at the BIGGA BTME event next January and will have the choice of three fantastic prizes, including a trip to a world-leading US turf or amenity show, or £2000 worth of products.

To enter or nominate, download the application form or enter online via the Amenity Forum website www.amenityforum.co.uk

Entries and nominations need to be made by 30 June 2018. After submitting an application form, successful entrants will be invited to answer a short questionnaire. Selected category finalists are judged on best practice and innovative ideas to improve and enhance spraying operations.