Leicester City Football Club has revealed plans for a brand new, state-of-the-art training facility, as part of its long-term commitment to strengthening Leicestershire's status as a home for the development of world-class sport.

LCFC's current Belvoir Drive training ground

Building on the successes of recent seasons - which have seen the Foxes bring English Premier League (EPL) football, the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League to Leicester - the Club will continue to enhance the region's sporting status through the development of a site in Charnwood.

A programme of public consultation has been scheduled for Spring 2018, giving local residents, businesses, communities and Foxes fans the opportunity to discuss the proposals for the new site - previously occupied by Park Hill Golf Club. Details of these consultations will be advertised in the coming weeks.

Future plans for the site of the Club's current training facility at Belvoir Drive in Leicester are under consideration and will be decided upon in due course.

Investment in a training facility to rival the very best in the UK is the latest phase in the realisation of King Power International's long-term vision for Leicester City (LCFC) - a vision conceived by the Srivaddhanaprabha family and sustainably implemented since 2010.

The new training centre will include facilities for the Club's First Team, Development Squad and Academy setups, as well as facilities to support the Club's community programme and its efforts to promote inclusion and sports participation throughout the region.

In addition, as part of its commitment to research, development and innovation in sport and beyond, the Club intends to engage with the region's major educational establishments to offer further opportunities for progressive collaboration in a world-class environment.

KSS - the 95 strong chartered architects, interior and graphic design practice that specialises in the design of major sports venues and training facilities - is working with LCFC on the plans for the new training facility.

