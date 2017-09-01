  1. See All
0 Letterkenny GC welcomes first Wiedenmann Super 500 to Donegal

Head Greenkeeper, John Neilly and his team at Letterkenny GC are the first recipients of a Wiedenmann Super 500 in Donegal.

The hugely versatile 3-1 collector, scarifier and verticutter was an easy choice for those who maintain the testing parkland course, with its spectacular vistas across the Swilly Estuary.

"Even after just a few weeks, you just know it's a machine with a big work ethic which will serve well. It was outstanding at demo and already hard at work scarifying fairways which is what we wanted. In the coming months as a leaf collector it will be immense," said John Neilly.

Caption : Neill Finlay from local Wiedenmann UK dealer, Johnston Gilpin at Lisburn, together with Letterkenny GC's 1st assistant, Michael Doherty, and Head Greenkeeper, John Neilly, right.

