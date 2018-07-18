Liverpool Football Club (LFC) has confirmed that the Club will proceed with the redevelopment of its KSS-designed Academy site in Kirkby.

The scheme will see the Reds' First Team and Academy football training operations and facilities come together on one site in a new training campus.

The project will provide LFC with world-class training facilities including an Elite Performance Centre for the First Team and state-of-the-art Training Centre for its U23s team.

Siting and design of the new 9,200sqm building creates separate First Team and U23 Academy zones, each with their own identity along with new First Team pitches and parking within the site.

The site masterplan reinforces the notion of development and progression, creating an aspirational and physical route from the grassroots community pitches, through the Academy and Under 23 squads, and ultimately to the First Team.

The facilities will incorporate two gymnasia, a full-size sports hall, pool, hydrotherapy complex and specialist sports rehabilitation suites. There will also be dedicated TV studios, press conference facilities and office accommodation.

KSS' design for the new Training Centre reinforces the identity of LFC as one of the top football clubs in Europe, and will provide market-leading facilities for players and staff.

Work is expected to start on the Eddie McArdle Community Playing Fields at Simonswood Lane in late July, with construction starting on LFC's Academy site in early October.

The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2020.

