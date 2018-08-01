Lord's have begun looking for a replacement for Mick Hunt as head groundsman, with several names from the first-class circuit in the frame.

Gary Barwell (Edgbaston), Steve Birks (Trent Bridge), Lee Fortis (Kia Oval), Karl McDermott (Ageas Bowl), Stuart Kerrison (Chelmsford) and Andy Mackay (Hove) are understood to have been discussed regarding the post, which comes with a house at Lord's and private-school fees for the successful candidate's children.

The new head groundsman will take over at the end of the year to allow him to prepare for the 2019 World Cup and Ashes series.

You can read the full article from The Times HERE