Lord's legendary groundsman Mick Hunt, who has worked at cricket's headquarters for 48 years, is preparing to retire after next summer - one year short of his half-century working for MCC.

Hunt, 65, feels in good health after fighting cancer since 2008, something which has never affected his ability to do the job.

But he has told his MCC bosses that he doesn't want to continue with the major responsibilities that go with the Lord's role for more than another year.

The summer of 2019 will bring the extra spotlight of a World Cup final and an Ashes series, but Hunt says: 'I'd rather go out on 49'. Although he is happy to stay in the background and advise his successor.

The MCC are expected to launch a global search to find the right replacement for Lord's longest serving employee.

