Versatile and strong, the STIGA Tornado robust side discharge tractors can handle a variety of terrain, from private playing fields, paddocks, vineyards, orchards to undulating lawns in any season.

With hydrostatic transmission as standard and powered by Briggs & Stratton or Kawasaki high performance engines these mowers provide superior cutting with top mulching performance. Side discharge comes into its own in longer grass conditions and leaves a uniform finish where the grass has grown too long to mulch. The mulching plug can easily be fitted allowing efficient recycling of grass clippings returning valuable nutrients into the soil

Top of the range is the Tornado Pro 9118 XWS, featuring 4 wheel drive and is powered by a twin cylinder Kawaskai FS691V engine; built to tackle heavy duty tasks and challenging terrain. The cast iron front axle and large heavy duty 121cm cutting deck with three untimed blades is driven using premium quality pulleys and a Kevlar reinforced belt that has been designed for intensive use. The fully floating deck is constructed from steel that is 25% thicker than usual along with lateral structural reinforcements and 6 anti-scalp wheels.

The large 15 litre rear mounted fuel tanks give the freedom to operate for long periods without the need to refuel. The selection of seasonal implements ranging from poly rollers, carts, sweepers and snow blades make these tractors extremely versatile; making light work of big spaces

For more information about the STIGA Tornado range please visit our website www.stigalawnmowers.co.uk or visit your local STIGA dealer.