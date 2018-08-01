When you have vast areas of land to clear a wheeled vacuum can save hours of work. Not only that but it can boost the health of the grass underneath too by removing leaves quickly and efficiently, before daylight is blocked out for too long.

Billy Goat wheeled vacuums are suitable for all residential, commercial and municipal property clean up requirements. Designed for use on both lawns and hard surfaces, Billy Goat wheeled vacuums are built to last, with many now being in service around the world for more than 20 years.

The Billy Goat range of vacuums features 13 products, the newest of which, added in 2018, is the KV601. The KV601 builds on Billy Goat's 40 year legacy of strong suction, simple operation and reliable design that makes outdoor vacuum clean-up easy. It is part of the KV series which is designed to meet the needs of both the domestic and residential markets, however, the KV601 boasts a Briggs & Stratton Professional series engine which is designed to tackle the toughest of tasks. Not only that, but it has low emissions which meet the latest EU directive EU-V for emissions.

Whether it's residential clean-up for your patio, lawn, driveway, walkway, shrubs, beds, decks, trees, or fence edges - the KV inhales and bags all clean-up debris. An optional hose kit helps between shrubs and beds and harder to reach areas. The series has both hand and self-propelled models, and has a 27" width with a five blade impeller and serrated edges. The KV Series maximises suction and tackles debris with ease. It is also available with an on-board 2" chipper to help clear branches too.

For smaller jobs, the lightweight Little Billy is perfect for domestic and residential applications; it is 20" wide with a wide nozzle that provides superior suction and instantaneous clearance. This entry level model has an easy height adjustment and felt bag with 105 litre collection capacity, making it the perfect partner for domestic gardeners wanting to increase their efficiency.

On the professional side, Billy Goat produce the heavy duty MV Series that is ideal for larger properties, commercial sites and council applications. With a 29" width, MV Series models pick up all rubbish and debris from both hard surfaces and turf, with a 151 litre collection capacity that makes light work of clearing large areas.

For additional suction all Billy Goat vacuums are available with optional hose kits.

See for yourself how Billy Goat tackles really tough jobs at www.billygoat.co.uk