Sports covered are bowls, cricket, rugby, football, golf and tennis

A very challenging month ahead, with all of the country affected by this Siberian freeze. Hopefully, it won't last too long and we can get the usual spring work underway.

In the meantime, keep off any frozen surfaces, check your irrigation systems for any possible damage, and keep yourselves warm!

Our diaries are here to offer some guidance on the work required during the coming month. They are not set in stone, and local conditions will determine the work schedule.

Don't forget, you can also use our Pitchcare Forum, where members can ask for and offer advice on the whole range of sports turf surfaces issues.

Enjoy.

Click here for the diaries.