Luke Houldsworth is one of several greenkeepers at Marland Golf Course taking on the 72-hole challenge later this year in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

He said: "You have to play four rounds of golf in one day, which is an epic challenge. Absolutely anyone can enter by registering a team on the Macmillan Cancer Support website.

Luke continued: "I will be using my YouTube channel LukeGolf to make people more aware of this amazing cause. Cancer has plagued my family for years and we have lost the most amazing people in the world to this vile illness and I really want to help make a difference."

"My goal is to raise at least £500 and it would be an amazing achievement to say we have tried our best."

The team - Eagle One - will be playing all rounds at Marland Golf Course.

Last year, Macmillan saw over 3,000 teams across the UK sign up to play 72 holes in just one day and, altogether, golf enthusiasts managed to raise £1.5 million for people affected by cancer, just by taking part in the challenge.

The Longest Day Golf Challenge takes place on Thursday 21 June.

To donate, visit:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teameagleone

You can read the original article from Rochdale Online HERE