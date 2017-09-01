Parks and green spaces minister Marcus Jones has launched a new Parks Action Group "to help England's public parks and green spaces meet the needs of communities now and in the future".

The new Parks Action Group will include experts from the world of horticulture, leisure, heritage and tourism, and will be tasked with bringing forward proposals to address some of the issues faced by public parks and other green spaces across England. To support them, Government is providing £500,000 funding to kick start their work.

The action group will propose what steps can be taken in line with the Government response to the recent House of Common's Communities and Local Government Select Committee report into the future of parks and green spaces.

Parks and green spaces minister Marcus Jones said: "We recognise the value of parks and green spaces to local communities - including reducing loneliness, increasing wellbeing, and revitalising town and city centres.

"But we need to do more to make sure future generations are continuing to enjoy their benefits. That is why we have announced a new expert-led Parks Action Group to work closely with the sector to find the right solutions."

