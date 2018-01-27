MyLocalPitch, the leading online sports booking platform, has signed an agreement with Waltham Forest council to become its online Bookings Partner for the borough's grass football, rugby and cricket pitches. A selection of ATPs will also be accessible online.

All grass pitches will be bookable online, via booking calendars, hosted on the MyLocalPitch website. A link will also be placed on Waltham Forest's website, encouraging sports players to book via MyLocalPitch.

The deal gives sports fans easy access to facilities in the borough, enabling them to find a pitch, court or venue near them and book and pay for it online.

A wide array of Waltham's most popular venues are now able to be booked online to help increase the amount of active people and these include Low Hall Sports Ground, The Score Centre and Salisbury Hall Playing Fields.



Harnessing tech to innovate the way people engage in physical activity is opening up the grassroots sports sector for everyone. The travel, food and dining industries have led the way and MyLocalPitch has applied the same principle to the grassroots world to get more people regularly playing sport by making it easier to access.



Sports enthusiasts in the Waltham community can use the site or free iOS app to book their chosen sports. Live availability is displayed to speed up the booking process and ensure a simple management processes for venues.

This partnership deal comes fast off the back of MyLocalPitch's signing of Chelsea legend Graeme Le Saux to the board as a non-executive Director. He joins the business with a shared desire to improve the standards of grassroots sport across the country.

Jamie Foale, Co-Founder of MyLocalPitch, commented: "Increasing sports participation by providing better access to facilities remains MyLocalPitch's mission and we're excited to be working with Waltham Forest. We share the same philosophy around the benefits of regular sports and our innovative platform provides locals with an easy way to get involved in physical activities."

Councillor Naheed Asghar - Cabinet Member for Health & Voluntary Sector Partnerships: "Sport, health and well-being is a priority for Waltham Forest Council. So we welcome this move which will make it much easier for our residents to book to use more than 47 pitches in the borough to play on."