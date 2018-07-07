MyLocalPitch, the leading search and instant booking portal for grassroots sports, has stepped up its UK expansion by introducing the service to Brighton through a partnership with Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA).

BACA Sports Centre's integration with MyLocalPitch's platform enables players to make instant bookings through a live online calendar on its website or free iOS app. The school is part of the Aldridge Education multi-academy trust and, as a venue, offers the community pristine football, cricket, basketball and badminton facilities. There is also space to hire for a variety of events.

Providing schools with online booking management technology opens up access to local players and generates additional revenues for them by maximising facility utilisation. This is supported by bespoke marketing campaigns ensuring people are aware of the latest availability, new features and offers.

Sports players on the South Coast will soon be able to book sports at several facilities as MyLocalPitch continues its expansion. The service is already available in London, Greater Manchester and Dublin.

MyLocalPitch's user-friendly app lets people find and book venues on the move for an impulsive game or match. An interactive map using geolocation means users can explore nearby pitches and courts, all with professional photographs, before completing a booking.

There are 13 different sports available, including football, badminton, tennis, netball, basketball and squash. Every booking is made using a secure payments system.

MyLocalPitch co-founder, Jamie Foale, commented: "Brighton Aldridge Community Academy is one of the best multi-sports facilities on the South Coast and we're thrilled to kick-off our partnership as we continue our UK expansion. We pride ourselves on making sports simple and bringing BACA's booking process online means local people get easier access to play more sports."

Bob Speight, Principal at BACA, followed: "BACA's partnership with MyLocalPitch will allow our excellent facilities to be open to the public more often. With their website and booking system it is easy to make a booking, whether you are looking to use our sports facilities for cricket, football, netball, basketball and badminton or to use a classroom outside of school hours."

