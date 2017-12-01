MyLocalPitch, the leading grassroots sports search and booking portal, has signed an agreement with the London Football Association to become its official Booking Partner.

The partnership will provide a simple means for London FA's members to search and book football facilities in London either online or through the app. MyLocalPitch helps football venues to bring their booking systems online, allowing players to view pitch availability in real time, and to book instantly. By simplifying the search and booking process, MyLocalPitch is increasing revenues for sports venues London-wide.

MyLocalPitch is working with all levels of men's, women's and junior football to ensure participation levels grow and they are providing a vital service to teams who find their games washed out and need to find alternative venues.

London FA members will gain access to MyLocalPitch's online platform via the London FA website, opening up the city's football facilities to make it easier for players to get involved. The London FA represents over 2,000 clubs, approximately 1,000 referees and over 50 active leagues and competitions.

Jamie Foale, Co-Founder of MyLocalPitch, commented: "We're delighted to be working with the London Football Association and their members to continue improving access to the full range of facilities that London has at its disposal. This is making it easier for people to participate in football at all levels of the amateur game and helping people keep up an active lifestyle."

Lisa Pearce, CEO of the London Football Association, commented: "The natural affinity between the

London FA and MyLocalPitch is the foundation for this new partnership. We have a shared goal of getting more people in London playing football. Having quick and easy access to pitches means fans of the beautiful game can play regularly, maintaining fitness levels, improving skills and enjoying the social side of our great game."

Being selected as the booking partner for the London FA further assists MyLocalPitch in its mission to maximise pitch utilisation across the capital. MyLocalPitch already has a proven track record with pitch utilisation rates in Islington having increased from 64% to 83% since working with the council.

The additional bookings revenue that MyLocalPitch is generating for venues is helping public funded sports facilities to reinvest back into grassroots football and local communities. MyLocalPitch has partnerships in place with London councils, charitable leisure operators, independent sites and schools throughout London. Since launching in 2014, MyLocalPitch has helped over 1.5m people play grassroots sports.

To find out more about the award or how to sign up to MyLocalPitch please visit www.mylocalpitch.com