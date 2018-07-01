Grounds Training are pleased to announce they can now deliver a course for you to obtain a City & Guilds/NPTC Level 2 qualification in the Safe Use of Pedestrian Controlled Mowers.

The qualification comprises two compulsory units:

• Unit 201 - Operate a Mower

• Unit 202 - Use and maintain pedestrian controlled powered equipment

Candidates must successfully achieve all assessment criteria in both the above units.

This accredited award is suitable for professional and volunteer greenkeepers and groundsmen who use pedestrian controlled mowers. Complies with Health & Safety requirements.

Qualification Overview: It covers pre-use checks, maintenance, identification of controls and instruments, and operating the machine taking into account the type of cutting mechanism used (rotary, cylinder, flail or reciprocating knife or greens machine with interchangeable units including cylinder, verti-cut/sarrel roller or scarifier etc).

What you need to do: Take a practical test with one to one verbal questioning.

The course comprises the following key skills:

Unit 201 - Operate a mower

• How to carry out a basic risk assessment

• Health and safety legislation that underpins machine operations

• Know the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for mower operations

• Key features of the equipment being used

• Controls and instruments relating to the equipment being used

• How to check and maintain the equipment being used

• How to adjust the cutting units

• Safely operate a mower

Unit 202 - Use and maintain pedestrian controlled powered equipment

• Set-up pedestrian controlled powered equipment

• Work safely and minimise environmental damage

• Know how to use and maintain pedestrian controlled powered equipment

• Operating principles of powered equipment

• Current health and safety legislation and environmental practice

Candidates are encouraged to take training and assessments on as many types of cutting mechanisms to widen their skills, and the duration of training will depend on the number of units you wish to undertake.

The minimum age for candidates is sixteen years.

Our accredited instructors and accessors can deliver the training and assessments at your works location, subject to you having the required mowers and attachments on site.

For further details and prices please contact Carol Smith on 01902 440257 or email: Carol.Smith@groundstraining.com