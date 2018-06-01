Yeovil Golf Club on the Dorset/Somerset border has long been a Toro customer and that remains the case with the arrival of new course manager Jason Connaughton who, within days of his arrival, placed his first order for a Toro Groundsmaster 4000-D.

Course manager Jason Connaughton, middle, shakes hands with Elliot Wellman from dealer Devon Garden Machinery. Club secretary Chris Huggins is on the lef

Jason says it was an exciting time to join the 27-hole parkland course as the club was undergoing a management restructure. He says: "The club is in a very exciting position. There has been a management restructure and we are working together to move the club forward in a positive way. Plans to buy in new machinery are well supported, and we are all in agreement that investment should focus on our number one asset: the course."

As mentioned, first up is a Toro Groundsmaster 4000-D, which Jason had the pleasure of using extensively at his previous club, Saffron Walden Golf Club in Essex: "I have experience with most machinery brands and for me the Toro GM4000-D is the number one rough mower. We had just replaced like-for-like at Saffron Walden, so when I arrived at Yeovil and spotted the gap for a roughs mower I turned straight to Toro and the GM4000-D again."

Jason didn't have to wait long, Elliot Wellman from local Toro dealer, Devon Garden Machinery, was on site by Jason's second day to discuss what was needed. Elliot says: "Over the last six years Yeovil Golf Club had gradually been filling the shed with Toro, and there is quite a comprehensive fleet now in place. Jason needed a roughs mower, and it's no surprise his first order is a Toro GM4000-D, as he was already very familiar with its capabilities."

Next, comes a bigger and more detailed decision to make: a five-year machinery replacement plan. Jason explains: "While the shed is looking good, the time comes when replacements need to be made. The board trusts us to pick the right machines for the right jobs, and we think a five-year plan will best serve the club and the results we want to achieve."

In the meantime, we leave Jason and his greenkeeping team of eight continuing to move the club forward with the help of two Toro TriFlex 3400 mowers, a Groundsmaster 3500-D, two Workman MDX-D UTVs, a Workman with ProPass 200 sprayer, a Workman with ProPass spreader, a Reelmaster 5610, and last but not least a Reelmaster 3100-D.