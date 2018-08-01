John Deere dealer New Forest Farm Machinery Ltd has opened a new turf equipment outlet at Cadbury Business Park in Sparkford, near Yeovil in Somerset.

The premises serve the dealer's extended trading area that was initially established in 2014 after New Forest took over the professional turf business of Rochford Garden Machinery. The dealership offers John Deere's full range of professional golf and amenity turf equipment including mowers, aerators, sprayers, tractors and Gator utility vehicles, as well as homeowner and construction equipment.

Based at Ringwood in Hampshire, New Forest Farm Machinery has been a John Deere agricultural dealer since 1979 and has held the turf franchise since John Deere's commercial and consumer equipment business, as it was then known, started in 1986. New Forest currently employs 43 people altogether and sells to turf customers in the counties of Hampshire, Somerset, Dorset and Wiltshire.

"As a long established, independent family-owned business we are always striving to improve our company offering, through focusing on customer support and investing for the future," says managing director Ed Smales. "The new premises at Sparkford are ideally located to cover our extended trading area and increase our presence in the marketplace.

"We intend to maintain our traditional high standard of product sales, parts and service support in the various turf equipment markets that we serve, and we look forward to welcoming both existing and new customers to the dealership."

Website: www.JohnDeere.co.uk