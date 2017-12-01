Gloucester Rugby have confirmed that they are set to invest up to £1m in a new playing surface at Kingsholm.

After extensive research, the club have decided to install a state of the art 'HERO' hybrid surface in conjunction with County Turf of Lincolnshire at the end of this season.

The new surface is a mixture of natural grass and artificial grass fibres. It looks and feels like natural grass but offers three times the durability. It is an evolution of the Eclipse Hybrid Turf currently in use at Welford Road.

County Turf have also worked with the likes of Eden Park and Croke Park as well as recently installing three training pitches for Real Madrid's first team.

CEO Steven Vaughan explained: "The best commercial option would have been to opt for an all-weather surface but we have opted for the preferred choice of the playing squad. We will still, however, be in a position to use our new pitch more for our community work, for the Gloucester-Hartpury women's team and other club activity."

"This is a very significant project for the club and it's been very important that we've done our due diligence. I spoke with numerous clubs and their staff and we are delighted to be announcing that we will be installing a hybrid playing surface at Kingsholm."

The club's board agreed to use some of the £1m investment in performance related bonuses for non-playing staff.

