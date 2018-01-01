Using the very latest data from mixture and official cultivar trials at the STRI, a number of mixtures from both the Masterline and Johnsons Sports Seed ranges have been revised and updated for 2018. Visitors to stand A20 at BTME will be the first to hear about the many new formulations, as well as a completely new mixture for cricket, Johnsons J Outfield.

J Outfield has been specially designed and developed for outfield renovation and takes advantage of the performance benefits of DLF's latest diploid and 4Turf tetraploid ryegrass technology. It also includes a new cultivar, Claudine, as well as the top rated tetraploid Fabian to deliver a dense, hardwearing surface that provides excellent colour all year round.

DLF's investment in research and development also sees two exciting new fine fescues appearing on the BSPB list, looking to play a significant role in the development of fine fescue surface management. Following on the heels of the top rated chewings and slender creeping red fescue cultivars Siskin and Nigella, Absolom is set to become the name to remember. Absolom slender creeping red fescue has been proven to deliver the highest shoot density, visual turf quality and disease resistance under both greens and fairway management. Now ranked No. 1 on the new cultivar list, Absolom will be introduced into the Johnsons fine turf range in the future. Other developments will also see Gima, a top ranked chewings fescue, replace Musica in the mixture portfolio.

The Johnsons range is further enhanced with the opportunity to purchase leading mixtures with the now established ProNitro coating. ProNitro nitrogen coating has proven itself to deliver significantly stronger establishment while reducing input costs - a combination popular with greenkeepers looking to balance improve seeding results and budgets.

Pitchcare are an appointed distributor of DLF andJohnson Seed products. Visit the Pitchcare Shop to view the full range