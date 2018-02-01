The popularity of drip irrigation systems continues to increase as the industry recognises the benefits of dripline compared with other types of irrigation. Not only does drip irrigate plants directly for the most effective watering, but it also ensures that virtually no water is lost through evaporation and water run off is minimised. These highly efficient systems are also attractive to installers thanks to their ease of installation.

Until now, however, using drip irrigation on sloped landscapes has been problematical because of the pooling that can be caused at the bottom of the slope. This is because water continues to flow out at the lowest point after the drip system has been turned off and this can result in both soil erosion and drainage problems. A dripline system is therefore needed that is kept effectively charged along the entire slope whilst simultaneously stopping water escaping at the bottom. Rain Bird has addressed the problem with its new XFCV Dripline irrigation system, featuring an integrated heavy duty 0.24 bar check valve and giving twice the hold back strength of alternative on-surface dripline systems used on slopes.

Any landscape with a gradient creates pressure in irrigation lines at a rate of approximately 1 bar for every 10 metres of height. The XFCV's integrated 0.24 bar check valve with its silicon diaphragm keeps water in the dripline at all times with up to 2.4 metres of hold back on a sloped landscape.

As a result, XFCV Dripline with the heavy duty check valve can be used in a single zone configuration to cover 2.4 metres of elevation without the need for additional in-line check valves or the creation of additional irrigation zones. This in turn results in lower system design costs and shorter installation times. It also prevents over-watering and helps to conserve water as it does not escape through pooling. This in turn eliminates having to refill the line at the start of each watering cycle.

The design of the XFCV Dripline's grit tolerant pressure-compensating low profile emitter design, each with a check valve, is also critical. It reduces in-line pressure losses and provides a consistent flow over the entire length of the dripline installation. This provides much better uniformity when irrigating the plants throughout a zone.

As the most effective on-surface drip system now available for sloped landscapes, the new XFCV heavy duty valve Dripline is ideal for commercial applications. It is also highly flexible so that tighter turns can be accommodated, fewer elbows are needed and it can be easily dispensed from the inside of the coil. There is also a choice of emitter spacings giving design and installation flexibility. Landscape designers, contractors and managers alike looking for a new and highly effective irrigation solution for sloping landscapes will benefit all round from Rain Bird's latest technology advance in drip irrigation.

For more information, contact Peter Longman, Rain Bird Europe, Northern Europe Landscape Area Manager, Tel: +44 7575 626600 email: plongman@rainbird.eu