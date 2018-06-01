The new AS 1040 Yak 4WD ride-on flail mower from AS-Motor Germany GmbH & Co. KG combines the cutting performance of a flail mower with the climbing ability and comfort of an AS 4WD ride-on mower. The professional AS 1040 Yak mulches dense growth on demanding terrain.

At just 335 kilograms, the AS 1040 Yak 4WD's compact design provides stability on slopes and difficult terrain, while flail mowing technology delivers incredible cutting force and clean mowing results at high work rates. An asymmetrically-placed flail mower deck allows flush, close-to-the-edge mowing with particular ease.

Engineered for hard mowing tasks on slopes

The low centre of gravity and optimal weight distribution characteristic of AS ride-on mowers qualify the AS 1040 Yak 4WD for use on steep terrain. Permanent 4WD and aggressive tread tyres provide excellent traction while pendulum bearing support on the front axle ensures continuous ground contact. A robust flail mower deck reliably shreds growth up to 1.5 metres high to a fine mulch. All of these characteristics prove advantageous on difficult terrain such as steep road embankments, which are often mown just a few times per year. The AS 1040 Yak's 56 Y-flails ride up and over obstacles and concealed objects, protecting both the engine and the operator while the surfing mower deck also gives way upward to avoid damage. A laterally offset mower deck facilitates mowing under crash barriers and along road boundary posts and similar traffic elements.

High work rate with ergonomic driving comfort

Equipped with a 4-stroke overhead valve (OHV) engine from Briggs & Stratton and a 100 centimetre cutting width, the AS 1040 Yak 4WD achieves work rates reaching 6,800 m2/h. Cutting height can be adjusted to 7 levels from 30 to 110 millimeters and the mower reaches a speed of 6.8 km/h in forward gear and 6.3 km/h in reverse. A funnel-shaped tank with a reserve function enables the complete emptying of fuel - even on slopes. The tank is separated from the engine to optimize balance of weight and prevents the fuel from overheating.

The bucket seat's suspension system and end-position damping are two advancements in user comfort. Both the spring hardness and seat position can be adjusted to suit each individual operator. All elements are ergonomically arranged to allow intuitive and user-friendly operation. Like with cruise control, the drive lever can be set to the desired speed without having to hold the lever.

The best features of two proven models

The hand-operated AS 901 flail mower and the AS 940 Sherpa 4WD ride-on mower are among AS-Motor's most popular models. Combining elements from both machines, the AS 1040 Yak 4WD is the ideal tool for mowing difficult terrain.

The AS 1040 YAK 4WD is available from authorised dealers starting this season.