Reesink Turfcare is showcasing all that is new to TYM Tractors at LAMMA 2018. The new T393 compact tractor will be there, as will a selection of the new range of attachments, all of which offer even more versatility and value to every tractor.

Bridging the gap from the compact utility range into the mid-duty range is the T393. With a 38hp Yanmar engine it's powerful but compact, and more than capable of managing the small and large jobs. It has one of the highest lift capabilities in its class with a lift capacity of 1200kg and has one of the highest hydraulic flow rates with a maximum output of 42 litres per minute.

There are two transmission options including a three range HST option which comes equipped with a new 'Auto Throttle' function, linking the HST pedals to the engine throttle to synchronise the tractor's speed and engine rpm. This simplifies tractor operation and reduces fuel consumption.

Tractors are of course designed as implement carriers. Making use of attachments rather than bringing in additional machines for mowing, tilling and shredding saves space in the shed and is far more economical. New to TYM, and the show, is a range of attachments designed to bring even more value, versatility and productivity to the machine. At LAMMA there will be a finishing and flail mower attachment and two rotary tillers.

Completing the line-up are the stablemates: TS25, TE40, T433, T503, T654 and, finally, the T754, giving visitors to stand B118 a look at the smallest to the largest horsepower and plenty in between.

Steven Haynes, TYM sales manager, says: "Reesink Turfcare introduced the TYM brand to the UK six years ago and it's been very well received by the market in that time. Brand development has been progressive and we're now in the perfect position to enhance our focus on the opportunities for our dealers across the country."

With the experienced Reesink Turfcare TYM team on stand, including new recruit John Addy who is the brand's northern regional sales manager, to advise on everything from the most suitable machine for your specific jobs, to all the optional extras, it's the stand that should be high on all visitors' itineraries.