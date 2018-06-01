Newham Leisure Centre has claimed MyLocalPitch's Outstanding Venue Award for the month of May.

Events and venue sales manager, Rita Alphonse

NewhamActive manage the centre with an ongoing mission of supporting locals to become more active in the community, whether that's playing more of a favourite sport, putting on events in the area or even just hitting personal fitness targets.

The centre is now open 24 hours a day for gym and badminton sessions to improve access for locals and these courts will be bookable on MyLocalPitch's site or free iOS app.

This pioneering sports facility is run by NewhamActive, a Leisure Trust with charitable status working in together with Newham Council to deliver leisure, sports and volunteering opportunities in Newham.

Alongside badminton and a state-of-the-art gym, visitors benefit from an indoor and outdoor running track, swimming pool, cross-fit studio and a woman only gym.

May's grassroots venue award, which is determined by MyLocalPitch users, was based on pitch quality, venue amenities and customer experience.

MyLocalPitch is a platform for sports players who want to find and book sports venues in London. Users have the choice of over 9,000 of the best venues around the UK for 17 featured sports. The service has recently launched in Brighton.

Jamie Foale, Co-Founder of MyLocalPitch, commented: "NewhamActive do a wonderful job managing Newham Leisure Centre and May's monthly venue award is thoroughly deserved. The trust place huge importance on getting more people active and the decision to open the facility 24-7 is testament to that. We'll be offering online booking at the venue to make life simpler for local sports lovers."

Events and venue sales manager, Rita Alphonse said: "It's a huge team effort making Newham Leisure Centre such a great sports facility for the local community and it's lovely to be recognised with this award. MyLocalPitch brings us more bookings and we're excited about working together to promote our innovative move to make badminton accessible 24-7."

