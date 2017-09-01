Architect Tim Lobb is continuing his work at The Berkshire near Ascot. He is aiming to give a historic look to the bunkers on the club's Blue and Red courses, both of which were designed by Herbert Fowler in the late 1920s.

Over the coming winter, Timwill be working on a combination of holes on both courses, which will include heather restoration, path, tee and bunker works.

With the Red and Blue courses both bearing such historical significance, Lobb has naturally taken special steps to ensure his work reflects Fowler's original aims at The Berkshire.

"A historic review and course design policy document was undertaken a few years ago with the assistance of Adam Lawrence (editor of Golf Course Architecture)," he said. "From that study, old aerials of the course were obtained from English Heritage to ascertain original Fowler bunkering and philosophies."

"The study also helped to identify the landscape encroachment over time and what could be planned. The club has a good bank of historic photos and information as well to assist with the historical research of this important golf venue."

