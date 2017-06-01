Former Arsenal FC groundsman invests in Toro for lawn and turfcare management business.

It's hard to imagine better credentials than those of ex-Arsenal Football Club groundsman, Mark Pettit, and recognised young groundsman, Josef Farrow, when it comes to the management of your lawn or pitch. The two professionals are now partners in business, having transferred their skills to the domestic, commercial and professional market through their company Premiership Lawncare Limited.

Couple that level of expertise with the build-quality of Toro machinery, and it's safe to say Premiership Lawncare has everything it needs to deliver a professional finish for its clients.

Based in Northamptonshire, Premiership Lawncare was established in 2015 to answer a need Mark and Josef identified for someone to provide top-flight lawncare, sports facility management, spraying services, aeration, commercial site management and renovations. Mark says: "We believe we can bring our professional experience to various facilities across the region as well as to the domestic market."

When there are such high expectations to meet, Premiership Lawncare chooses only the best, hence the recent investment in a Toro ProCore 648 pedestrian aerator and Toro Z Master 7000 rotary mower.

Aeration is an essential part of professional turf maintenance. There are few single procedures than can produce as many benefits for the grass, creating a healthier plant and a better quality playing surface. So when Mark and Josef decided to invest in an aerator they "looked no further than Toro."

"I've used the ProCore many times before as it was ever-present in Arsenal's shed and it is, in my opinion, the best there is for professional spiking. Having this pedestrian machine means we can offer aeration services to a range of challenging facilities across the region. It also makes a great tool for the renovation services we offer to local cricket and bowls clubs," says Mark.

Meanwhile rotary mowers are expected to cope with a variety of grueling mowing tasks, while always delivering a good finish with well-contained clippings, sometimes in far from ideal conditions. Therefore, it's no wonder Mark and Josef trusted in the powerful and reliable Z Master 7000 that gets around with ease thanks to its zero-turn ability, so they can be assured of maximum productivity whatever the terrain and conditions. Mark says: "We decided to buy this mower to use for the commercial sites we look after, it's a fantastic machine which helps us achieve a great finish and enables us to get the job done more efficiently."

"We look forward to bringing in more red machines as we believe the best machinery will only strengthen our business and ensure we continue to offer premiership-level, professional services to our clients."

