University of Warwick will open a multi-million sport and wellness hub in January 2019. The new Sport and Wellness Hub is part of a £49m investment into the site, which will house a wide range of facilities for students and the general public.

The hub will include a large health club with a 250-station gym and studio spaces.

Spanning 16,684sq ft, the club will be one of the largest gyms in UK higher education.

There will also be a 12-court and a 4-court sports hall; a 12-lane, 25m swimming pool with a moveable floor; climbing, bouldering and speed climbing walls; and elite-standard squash and netball courts.

Outdoor facilities include a range of sports pitches, including those for football, rugby and hockey.

"The building is at the stage now where you can truly appreciate its scale and quality," said Lisa Dodd-Mayne, the university's director of sport & active communities.

"Several of the indoor features - such as the climbing wall - are now taking shape and we're particularly proud of the speed wall, one of only a handful in the UK.

"While the building is on campus and will be the main centre for student sport, the hub is very much open to members of the public and we want to see the community taking advantage of what will be some of the finest facilities in the region."

Built by Willmott Dixon, the new centre will also play a key role during Coventry's tenure as European City of Sport in 2019

"When it is completed next year, this facility will provide students, staff and the local community with world-class sporting and leisure facilities that the region so desperately needs," said Peter Owen, managing director, Willmott Dixon in the Midlands.

