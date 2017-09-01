Pellenc will be exhibiting at this year's IOG SALTEX on stand E055 which will showcase their professional range of environmentally friendly, lithium-ion battery powered tools.

A forerunner when it comes to lithium-ion technology and high efficiency "Brushless" motors, Pellenc has established itself as the number one choice in the "Zero Emission" professional power tools market for the maintenance of urban and green-spaces. The combination of these two technologies makes it possible to eliminate direct emission of greenhouse gases and significantly reduce noise and vibration. It meets the users' requirements for comfort and sustainability while offering excellent cost efficiency.

The centrepiece of the stand will be the Cleanion pedestrian battery-powered brush which is suitable for removing debris from natural and artificial grass and other hard surfaces. The Pellenc Cleanion is a revolutionary, self-driven brush which is powered by the ULiB battery seen on the rest of the company's range of tools. With a large working width and a long operating time of battery charge sufficient for demanding professional use.

It has an adjustable speed and direction, as well as variable speed control for forward and reverse. Brushing pressure is also reflected in the LCD screen. Optional attachments including a snow plough and can be changed conveniently using the quick release coupling and features a foldable handle for easy storage and transport between sites.

Other products on the stand will include the Airion 2 new generation hand-held blower and the Rasion Smart and Rasion Basic pedestrian rotary mowers.

Other products such as the Helion hedgecutter, Selion chainsaws and polesaws and the Prunion and Vinion pruning shears will also be available to view.

All Pellenc batteries and tools come complete with a three year commercial warranty as standard - the first manufacturer to offer this on battery-powered tools.

The company's experienced and knowledgeable staff will also be on hand to offer valuable advice, along with finance options, and all visitors to the stand will be able to get their hands on the new product brochures.

For further information, please contact Pellenc UK on 01295 680120 or visit www.pellencuk.com