Pesticides in the UK: The 2016 report on the impacts and sustainable use of pesticides

The report is now available to download as an interactive PDF

The Report combines the Forum's annual and indicators reports. It outlines progress made with activities promoting the sustainable use of pesticides, and identifies issues needing further monitoring or work.

Data and charts illustrating progress and trends in many of the indicators are this year included in the Report, rather than published in a separate PowerPoint presentation.

This Report also gives an overview of the range of subjects covered by the work of the Pesticides Forum in 2016. Its structure reflects the format of the EU Directive on the sustainable use of pesticides (2009/128/EC).

Download the report here