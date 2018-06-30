Last Friday, Leicester City Football Club (LCFC) submitted a planning application for the new world-class football training facility - designed by KSS - at the former Park Hill Golf and Fishing Centre.

LCFC's vision is to expand upon recent success and become a consistently competitive force in the English Premier League (EPL). A key priority to this vision is to develop an excellent training facility that provides an inspirational 'place of work' for the Club's First team, development squad and academy, with an aspirational environment for the next generation of professionals.

The masterplan has been developed to deliver a best-in-class football training facility to accommodate LCFC's academy and First team players. The facility seeks to combine best practice in elite sports training with a celebration of LCFC's culture and ethos. KSS' designs have been sensitively developed with a full understanding of the existing site context and consideration of the impacts of development on key neighbours and receptors.

Key components of the masterplan include 12 full-size pitches, together with various smaller pitches and targeted outdoor training areas, including a full-size indoor pitch within a signature building that moulds into the landscape and forms a centre point to the masterplan.

Additionally, a fully integrated training facility building for the academy and First team players, incorporating medical, tactical, training and dining facilities. Furthermore, a Sports Turf Academy, which will train the next generation of elite groundsmen and women, and a show pitch with a 499-seat stand to allow U23s and U18s to play in a 'match environment'.

The proposals also seek to enhance the characteristics of the site and will generate a net increase in biodiversity across the area, including the creation of 17 new wildlife and attenuation ponds with a total area of 9,400 sqm. Over 38,000 new trees will be planted to enhance 11.23 hectares retained woodland and create 4.41 hectares new broadleaved plantation, and improvement of retained Local Wildlife Site and creation of 14.59 hectares wildflower grassland.

