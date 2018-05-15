GL events UK has been appointed to carry out a stadia redevelopment at Home Park Stadium, home of Plymouth Argyle FC.

The contract expands on GL events UK's growing construction business, following similar projects last year at Exeter FC, Barnet FC and Watford FC, and underlines the businesses expertise in permanent, as well as temporary infrastructure.

GL events will implement a series of phased works on the Mayflower Stand at the stadium, the first focusing on enabling works and the installation of a new control room, ticketing office, and a club shop; The Argyle Superstore.

The second phase will see the business construct a new lower terrace, seating, new changing room facility, new corporate hospitality and conference and events spaces, and a completely new roof structure for the stand.

Scott Jameson, GL events UK Group, Managing Director, said:

This is a real endorsement of the exceptional high standards we set ourselves on any build, and we're delighted that Plymouth Argyle FC have put their faith in us. This is a really important contract for us and shows that we continue to be the go to company for projects that need exceptional project management skills, experienced construction staff, and the know how to build state of the art spectator facilities.

GL events UK has built an admirable reputation for spectator viewing across international sport, from tennis and golf, to athletics, rugby and football. The company has developed highly sophisticated stadia innovations, which offer more comfortable seating and higher site-lines for spectators.

