Hackney's Powerleague Shoreditch has won MyLocalPitch's Outstanding London Sports Venue for 2017.





It's one of London's most popular grassroots sites thanks to players having access to two seven-a-side 3G football pitches and eleven five-a-side 3G pitches. All the pitches are based on a two-and-a-half-acre site built on an abandoned railway goods yard three years ago.



This award is an extension of the monthly accolade, acknowledging the high quality of London's finest grassroots sports venues. Infrastructure is considered, but customer service is also a significant factor in the decision.



Sports venues play a massive part in local communities and provide the perfect place to help Londoners stay fit and healthy. Powerleague Shoreditch hosts a wide array of events, all the way from one-off games with mates to huge corporate tournaments.



MyLocalPitch's grassroots users voted online for their favourite venue and the award, in its second year, is based on pitch quality, venue amenities and customer experience.



MyLocalPitch is a platform for sports players who want to find and book sports venues in London. Users have the choice of over 1,000 venues for 16 featured sports and can book through the site or app.



Jamie Foale, Co-Founder of MyLocalPitch, commented: "Powerleague Shoreditch continues to be one of our most regularly booked venues across London. It's location, numerous pitches and management team make it a worthy winner of our second Outstanding London Sports Venue title."



Powerleague Shoreditch Club Manager Craig Smith said: "We are extremely honoured to be receiving this award. It is great recognition for the team here at Shoreditch Powerleague and is just reward for the effort and teamwork that has gone into this year. I would like to also thank MyLocalPitch. We look forward to working together in 2018 and beyond. Lastly thank you to all the customers that voted for us and we look forward to seeing you all in the New Year."