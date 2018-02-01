Cornwall based engineering company, known by most as Poweroll, are pleased to announce that they have recently manufactured and sold their 1,000th cricket roller. Trevor Luckhurst, the company's Managing Director,. was hoping that the milestone machine would find a home at a high profile ground and, in that respect, could not have hoped for a more prestigious location than Lord's.

Head Groundsman Mick Hunt (right) shakes hands with Poweroll M.D. Trevor Luckhurst on the delivery of a new Poweroll County roller

Having heard very good reports of the Poweroll County roller from fellow head groundsmen, the MCC's head groundsman Mick Hunt made contact with Poweroll last June and provided the opportunity for them to supply a machine for trials for the remaining eight weeks of the season.

The trials proved very successful, with potential for further improvement when used over a full season and, just as significantly, the machine was trialled to only half of its ballast capabilities.

Trevor was particularly pleased to have been given the opportunity, given that Mick has been using another brand of roller since he went to work at Lord's as a youngster nearly fifty years ago.

With the recent addition of Lord's to the Poweroll portfolio, half of the UK's 1st class county cricket grounds use a Poweroll roller, along with some of the most prestigious schools. Continued interest from other county grounds and colleges means this still has the potential to grow. Poweroll look forward for their future sales to continue to prove to be smooth and flat.

www.poweroll.com