With a total of four BASIS CPD points available at this year's Amenity Forum 'Annual Conference and Exhibition' on 12 October, Professor John Moverley, independent chairman of the Amenity Forum, reminds amenity operatives, advisers and specifiers to keep their qualifications valid and up to date.

"All amenity professionals must have a recognised qualification by law, but it's vital that it's kept updated through the annual collection of BASIS CPD points, to ensure practices are in line with innovation and regulatory changes," says Professor Moverley.

"We aim to promote continuous professional development (CPD), and this event is the perfect opportunity for those in the industry to find out about how to participate in BASIS schemes and courses, as well as receive updates on topical and relevant issues."

Professor Moverley adds that the Amenity Forum also encourages all organisations and individuals delivering control programmes to operate within the BASIS Amenity Assured standard, which helps to promote a maintained high standard of practice.

"Professionals that deliver pesticide services to local authorities, industrial, utility or environmental sectors, that want to ensure their advice is in line with the latest best practice, and give credibility to their operations, should obtain this Amenity Assured standard, which is regulated by annual assessments," says Lindsay Smith-Boam, BASIS logistics manager.

She explains that the Amenity Assured Standard, which is now in its seventh year, was launched in conjunction with the Amenity Forum to help individuals, such as spray operators, advisers and other industry professionals to deliver amenity maintenance and management programmes in the most up to date manner, including the correct use of pesticides.

To book a place at the conference email admin@amenityforum.net or visit http://www.amenityforum.co.uk/conference.html for further information about the event.

For more information on the amenity schemes, and the courses on offer, please visit the BASIS website: https://www.basis-reg.co.uk/ or contact the office for more information on 01335 340850.