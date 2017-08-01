Ransomes Jacobsen Ltd, the Ipswich-based turf equipment manufacturer, has recently hosted 15 pupils from local secondary schools for a week of work experience.

The students were placed in various departments within the company including Operations, Engineering, Marketing, I.T., Customer Care, Sales and HR. All students were given a thorough overview of the company including its rich history dating back to 1789. The pupils were then shown around the manufacturing facility at the company's site on Ransomes Europark, before spending the week in various departments to learn the processes involved in running a global business.

Alan Prickett, Senior Director at Ransomes Jacobsen Ltd said: "Ransomes Jacobsen has been a pillar of the Ipswich business community for over 200 years. Over those years the company has employed many thousands of local people, and has also played a significant role in both war efforts. It is important to us to continue to serve the community and provide employment and educational opportunities to as many people as we possibly can.

"The feedback from students and staff members has been very encouraging. A large percentage of our workforce has been employed at Ransomes Jacobsen for many years, and we are delighted that their skills and experience are now being passed on to students, apprentices and graduates who, we hope, will also enjoy long careers with the company."

Matthew Went, HR Director at Ransomes Jacobsen Ltd said: "We are extremely pleased with how the work experience scheme has taken off this year. We have offered it in the past, but this year has been particularly successful, as we have streamlined the process and bolstered the programmes to ensure that students are given an authentic, well-rounded first experience of life at work. This forms part of our strategy to engage with students at an early stage to generate a relationship with our company and an interest in what we do here.

"We are looking forward to building on the success of this year and welcoming more students in 2018 and beyond. We hope that we are able to attract talented individuals to the company in the future, and part of that is to open our doors to the local community and show people the fantastic opportunities on offer."

Ransomes Jacobsen has been approached by two further local secondary schools to host work experience for students in 2018 following the success of this year's structured and professional programmes.