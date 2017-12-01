Calthorpe Project's Ray Ansah has been named MyLocalPitch's London Sports Venue Manager of the Year for 2017.

Ray has been working within grassroots sports for the last ten years and joined the Calthorpe Project in 2015. A key reason for joining the project was the combination of sports development and community engagement. The Calthorpe Project runs several initiatives, activities and classes aimed at early years, children and young people improving the physical and emotional wellbeing of those who live, work or study in Camden and surrounding areas.

MyLocalPitch launched the award to provide a chance for grassroots sports users to honour elite managers and reward them for all their hard work in making the best sporting experience possible.

MyLocalPitch users have been voting for the venue managers who consistently make Londoners' sporting lives easier.

London Sports Venue Manager of the Year recognises the important role which venue managers play in the grassroots sector. Ray was presented with a trophy and a signed certificate by David Sheepshanks OBE and MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale.



Jamie Foale, Co-Founder of MyLocalPitch, commented: "The Calthorpe Project encapsulates all that's wonderful about grassroots sports and Ray's dedication is an inspiration. During Ray's time with the project he's overseen several initiatives and is working to set-up a Calthorpe FC team, multisports drop in sessions and walking football - to name a few. Congratulations and we look forward to working together in 2018."



Ray Ansah, Sports Development Manager said: "The Calthorpe are all about getting people from different demographics engaging in physical activity and our pitch is a big way of doing so. To be recognised for our work in that regard means a lot, we don't do the work we do for the accolades but it's always nice to receive one or two every so often. We also are planning some fantastic new developments in 2018 at the Calthorpe, which should engage even more people from the local community in physical activity. Many thanks for the award and ongoing support from the MyLocalPitch team."