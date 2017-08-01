With Reesink Turfcare offering ten percent off all genuine Toro cylinders, bought this September, now's the time to stock up and ensure a good supply and the best possible cylinder cut at the best possible price.

According to agronomists, cylinder mowing is the best option for grass, delivering the cleanest of cuts and healthiest of swards. This is because the blades spin vertically creating a scissoring action against the bottom blade to cut the grass leaves.

With the workings of a cylinder mower so intricate, it would be unwise to upset the equilibrium by putting anything other than genuine parts in your Toro. Fitting an inferior 'will-fit' part against a genuine Toro cylinder removes the guarantee of a consistently accurate cut right down to 2.5mm with no risk of turf damage. And as Michael Hampton, Reesink's Turfcare parts manager, says: "It's just not worth the risk.

"Cylinders are intrinsic to achieving a superior after-cut appearance and all Toro cylinder mowers, from the heavy duty LT3340 to the accessible CT2240 compact triple, can be given a new lease of life with cost effective replacement cylinders. It's critical to replace your cylinders at the right time with the right parts for the best quality of cut all the time."

Toro cylinders balance perfectly with genuine Toro bottom blades, reducing the need for constant cylinder grinding and allowing for more efficient mowing operation. They also produce the cleanest cut, which promotes a healthier turf and results in the best after-cut appearance possible.

Available in 4, 6, 8 or 10-blade cylinder configurations to fit all cylinder mowers, including the Greensmaster and Reelmaster ranges, customers can take advantage of the cylinder promotion through their local genuine Toro parts dealer or service centre.

