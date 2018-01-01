Toro's latest UK launch, the GreensPro 1260 greens roller, will be headlining the Reesink Turfcare stand at BTME 2018. This year is also the first year that Reesink will have two stands. Joining the Reesink stand in Hall M is stand C32 dedicated entirely to TYM tractors to accommodate the range as it expands and where the new T393 will be on show.

Reesink Turfcare's marketing manager Holly Jones, comments: "There's lots to be excited about this year. The show provides the perfect place to bring the latest launches from Toro to the UK market and showcasing the latest technology from one of the leading brands always generates a talking point. It's great to have representation from all brands at the show and it's right that TYM has its own stand to accommodate the range as it expands. We look forward to welcoming everyone to both our stands to see the line-up and share invaluable advice from our specialist machinery team."

Toro's latest launch is the new GreensPro 1260 which takes all the excellent features of the previous Toro GreensPro greens rollers and adds a hydraulic drive system to eliminate leaks and prevent potential contamination of the grass, plus overlapping heads for a consistent roll over every pass. The benefit of this is two-fold: uniform smooth greens are achieved in just one sitting and the risk of scuffing during turns is dramatically reduced.

Representing the extensive range of Toro machinery and accessories will be the TriFlex 3420, eFlex 2100, Reelmaster 5010-H, Reelmaster 3575-D, Groundsmaster 4000-D, Workman GTX-E and the GeoLink Precision Spray System simulator, which debuted at the 2017 show.

Irrigation firm favourites for the fine turf and sports sector, including the Toro Lynx PC control software and the Infinity, Turfguard, T5, T7, Flex series, B series and 590 series sprinklers, will also be on stand. For Otterbine the best-selling Fractional five-in-one aerator is joined by the Concept 3, both are versatile and cost-effective aerating systems and fountains that improve water quality and enhance aesthetics.

On the TYM stand will be the latest addition to the compact tractor range, the T393. It has been brought to the UK by Reesink Turfcare because of its perfect positioning to bridge the gap between the compact utility range and the mid-duty range in the TYM line up. It further complements the mid- and heavy-duty TYM ranges, which are represented on stand by the T654. The TE145 flail mower from the recently launched range of attachments from Sicma completes the line up from TYM and indeed Reesink.

Reesink Turfcare - 01480 226800, email info@reesinkturfcare.co.uk, or visit www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk