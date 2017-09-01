Reesink Turfcare has announced four new Toro finance schemes offering six ways to pay.

With flexibility at the core of them all, Toro Triple Finance and the Buy Now Pay Later scheme offer customers six ways to finance their Toro machinery.

Toro Triple Finance is a firm favourite for Reesink Turfcare customers, offering three different payment options to suit individual budgets and circumstances. Option one involves an interest-free payment in full within year one. Option two offers customers the chance to spread the cost over five annual payments, concluding with a final payment in month 60 equivalent to 15% of the original cost. Option three is another five-year scheme, but with monthly repayments instead of annual, again with a final payment in month 60 equivalent to 15% of the original cost.

Buy Now Pay Later is back, bringing with it three options for interest free payment. Whether you buy in September, October or November, payment is required in full by 7 May 2018.

Jeff Anguige, national sales manager at Reesink Turfcare, says: "The ever-increasing importance of the role of finance in the acquisition of turf machinery is reflected strongly in these finance schemes offering customers six options on how to fill or top-up their shed with new Toro machinery.

"These six options give golf clubs and grounds customers the ability to purchase equipment now and make affordable payments over periods which suit most clubs."

All deals are available now until 18 November 2017, available to customers in the UK only and subject to acceptance. Those interested in taking up one of the four finance schemes should get in touch with Reesink on 01480 226800 or visit reesinkturfcare.co.uk for more details.