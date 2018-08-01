Reesink Turfcare is delighted to announce the winners of its Aftermarket Dealer Awards. The awards commend Outstanding Performances in the three areas of Service, Parts and Skills, as well as recognising an overall Dealer of the Year for 'Excellence in Customer Support'.

Joint winners Mark Woodward, service director at Cheshire Turf Machinery, top, and Jason Revill, joint director at Revill Mowers, with their awards

In keeping with its Service Level Agreement (SLA), which benchmarks great customer service, Reesink awards those dealers achieving the best scores, rated on quarterly Key Performance Indicators (KPI), within each of the three sections, while the Dealer of the Year Award combines the KPI scores from all three.

The winners are: Outstanding Performance in Service goes to Redtech in Coventry, while Lloyd Ltd in Carlisle excelled in Skills, and Revill Mowers in Gloucestershire in Parts. The coveted Dealer of the Year award has two joint winners: Cheshire Turf Machinery in Stockport and Revill Mowers in Gloucestershire.

The runners-up are: Russells Groundcare in Yorkshire for both Parts and Service, and Oliver Landpower in Kings Langley for Skills.

Ever since Reesink adopted the principles of a customer service level agreement to set a baseline standard for after-sales customer support in 2015, its strategy has been to ensure that it delivers strong customer service with all its business partners, says David Jackman, Reesink's aftermarket manager: "We're looking to continually improve on our customer experience after a sale completes, and our Service Level Agreement outlines the core customer service standards, goals and considerations adopted by all our Authorised Service and Dealer Locations, which helps to earn the loyalty of our customers.

"Part of this extensive remit are the awards, which give us a standard set of common goals, targets and values that can be shared and promoted to the end user, benefitting customer retention and business growth across our dealer network. As we expected it would be, this has been met with great enthusiasm by our dedicated dealers and has done a fantastic job of driving the aftermarket business forward.

"We're delighted to be able to recognise the winners and runners-up of these awards, which not only provide a snapshot of each dealers' performance with us but also our support for them. Overall, the major benefit of this process is the benefit it brings to the end customer, which is what we're all in it for."

And it's certainly an approach that has worked with Reesink having been recognised by The Toro Company for its outstanding performance in Parts, Service and Technical Training in the past.

