Mike Turnbull has assumed the role of the recently retired Nigel Lovatt and takes responsibility for Reesink customers, the dealer network and retail partners located from the north east to the north west of England, or as Mike refers to it "from the Wash to the Wirral".

Mike is no stranger to the geographical area spanning from Nottingham to North Wales, having covered the same in his 20-year role with Toro Spellbrook.

Mike says: "I was over the moon to accept this role. It is a great position, a great area and I am stepping into the role of a great colleague. Nigel did some fantastic work here and I am really looking forward to continuing and adding to that."

As we all know this is an area that is home to some of the best and most high-profile golfing and sporting venues in the country, as well as many councils, local authorities and landscapers perfect for the comprehensive grounds machinery range from Toro and Reesink. Mike's role will focus on both, and will see him working closely with Jeff Anguige, national sales manager.

Mike continues: "I know this area well as it's one I used to cover in my position working with Toro for Spellbrook, so to some I will be a familiar face. My background and experience with Toro means I bring with me a lot of knowledge and expertise of the brand, and my two years working with Reesink puts me in good stead too."

Jeff Anguige, national sales manager at Reesink Turfcare, agrees: "Mike was not only the logical choice for the position, he was also the best. He understands the Toro brand and knows how Reesink works as a company. He has big shoes to fill left by Nigel, but there's no question he will carry on the good work."

Call 01480 226800, email info@reesinkturfcare.co.uk, or visit www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk